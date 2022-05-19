Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Gyanvapi Masjid controversy: Actress Kangana Ranaut has been promoting her latest movie – Dhaakad in the country. The actress recently visited Varanasi’s Vishwanath temple to seek blessings for the success of her movie. While interacting with the media during her visit, Kangana also gave her two cents on the ongoing Gyanvapi Masjid controversy. In a video that’s going viral on social media, the actress is seen speaking about Lord Shiva and how she believes He resides everywhere in the city.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says She Doesn't Follow Gandhigiri: 'Jo Ek Gaal Par Thappad Kha Ke...' | Exclusive

It was on Monday that a Varanasi court ordered the sealing of a pond inside the Gyanvapi which is located adjacent to Kashi's famous Shiva temple. The court's order was the result of the outrage in which many Hindu outfits have claimed that there's a Shivalinga inside the popular mosque. Many lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners said that a Shivlinga was found during the court-ordered videography survey while the mosque management committee has refuted these claims saying the object found is nothing but a part of the water fountain inside the reservoir at the Masjid.

Kangana, who is known to not mince her words while speaking on the national and religious issues of the country, said she believes there's God everywhere in these holy cities whether it's Ayodhya or Kashi. She was quoted as saying, "There's Lord Krishna in every particle of Mathura & Lord Ram in every particle of Ayodhya. Similarly, there's Lord Shiva in every particle of Kashi. He doesn't need a structure, he resides in every particle."

While speaking to india.com and the entire Zee group, Kangana spoke about why she speaks on the issues that matter to the country. When asked if she sees herself as the flagbearer for the change in the industry, Kangana said, “Hum log toh berozgaar log the industry me. (I was a jobless person). I got good work in the industry. I went on to take up good stories and when things eventually started to fall in place, I felt I should also give back to the industry (and to the people) by speaking up – whether it was through the Sushant Singh Rajput case, or my experience of getting bullied in the industry or all the legal cases that I have faced. Ye sab dekha hai maine yahan. (I have seen everything in the industry).”

She added, “Desh ke liye koi mamla hota hai toh hum sochte hain ki desh ne mujhe itna sab diya hai toh hum kya de sakte hain. Hum kuch mahaan banne ke liye claim nahi kar rhe hain. Humari chhoti si shaksiyat hai. Bas vichaar unche rakhte hain aur islye logon ko lagta hai ki hum unceh log hain lekin hai humari shaksiyat bahot chhoti. (When it comes to the issues concerning the country, I think my country has given so much to me and what is it that I can give back. I am not trying to claim that I am doing something great here. I have a small identity. I am not a big person. I only believe in thinking high. Maybe that’s the reason people think I have a big personality. But honestly, I am not).”

Your thoughts on Kangana’s statements?