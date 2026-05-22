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Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on rumours of secretly getting married after her mangalsutra video went viral: Whats the big deal?

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on rumours of secretly getting married after her mangalsutra video went viral: ‘What’s the big deal?’

Kangana Ranaut responded after a video of her wearing a mangalsutra went viral and sparked rumours about her marriage. Addressing the speculation, she said there was nothing unusual about it and questioned, “What’s the big deal about the married woman look?"

Kangana Ranaut (PC- Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has recently been in the news, but not for her films or outspoken statements. For the past few hours, she has been trending due to rumours that she secretly got married. The speculation started after a video went viral showing her wearing a mangalsutra and green bangles while dressed in a simple peach kurta. This led many people to assume she had tied the knot, and social media users even began guessing about a “mystery man.” However, it is believed that the video is from the set of her upcoming film, possibly Tanu Weds Manu 3 or Queen 2.

Kangana is currently busy shooting, and the clip appears to be part of her role. The rumours spread quickly online, prompting her to come forward and clarify the situation, where she seemed a bit displeased by the false speculation.

Kangana clarified on her viral look

Kangana Ranaut shared a story on Instagram and wrote a note about her viral video. She wrote, “I am filming in and around the city every single day, some one clicked this random picture with character make up and now I am getting so many phone calls, but what is the big deal about the married woman look? Actors play all kinds of roles, I won’t marry secretly I promise (sic).” Take a look below:

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It is not yet clear which film Kangana Ranaut’s look is from. However, fans are happy to see her back in action. After becoming a Member of Parliament, she took a break from films for some time. Her last film was Emergency (2025), which was released after a long delay.

Kangana will soon be seen in the film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12. The film is set during the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks and revolves around a hospital that saved many lives. It has been produced by Kangana herself.

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