Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence on Thalaivii Distributors Demanding Rs 6 Crore: ‘Fake Propaganda by Film Mafia’

Kangana Ranaut recently broke silence on Thalaivii distributors demanding Rs 6 Crore and called it 'fake propaganda by film mafia.'

Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence on Thalaivi Distributors Row: Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind and calling a spade a spade. The actor, who is always unabashed and upfront about her socio-political views, always sparks controversies with her straightforward remarks. Apart from being hailed by fans, she has also invited a lot of criticism and trolling from a section of netizens and popular celebrities. She recently took a sly dig at Diljit Dosanjh as well teasing him about the crackdown on radical groups in Punjab. Soon after certain entertainment portals and tabloids started circulating news about Thalaivii distributors demanding Rs 6 Crore from the actor. Now, in a series of Instagram stories she has slammed the reports and called it baseless.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL POSTS:

KANGANA RANAUT SLAMS FILM MAFIA FOR SPREADING DISINFORMATION

Kangana shared the news link post on her Instagram story and captioned it as “All this (is) fake propaganda by film mafia. I have sold Emergency to (Zee Studios) and Thalaivii recovered all its cost before its release, it’s been two years since it (was) released.” She added another post where a fan handle alleged that ever since, Kangana’s jibe at Diljit, Bollywood mafia activated fake news against the Emergency actor. Kangana wrote in the post “Endless fake news is being circulated about me, please ignore those jinki jali padi hai (please ignore those who are burnt during jealousy).” In another Instagram story she shared a glamorous picture of herself in a stylish saree travelling in a boat and wearing black shades while smiling. She captioned her post as Ignore changu mangu gang, just focus on my beauty.”

KANGANA RANAUT BACK-IN-ACTION WITH A LINE-UP OF MEGA RELEASES

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. The other movies Kangana has added to her pipeline are Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Sita-The Incarnation, and the Noti Binodini biopic.

