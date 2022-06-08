Bollywood’s firebrand actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known to make headlines for her controversial remarks, fell pray to a spoof video which led to her brutal trolling on social media. Kangana who previously came out in support of Nupur Sharma, apparently made a goof-up on Wednesday as she criticised Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker for ‘bullying’ Twitter user Vashudev, only to later find out that he never made those comments that she saw in a spoof video.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Supports Suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma: ‘Go to Court, Don’t Play Don’

Kangana had shared a long note on her Instagram account on the matter, which she later deleted.

Kangana slammed Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker over the ongoing #BoycottQatarAirways controversy on Instagram. Also Read - Boycott Qatar Airways Trends On Twitter After Arab Countries Censure Nupur Sharma Remark On Prophet Muhammad

Kangana shared a screenshot of the spoof video on Instagram Stories, which showed Qatar Airways CEO seemingly making fun of Vashudev’s call for boycott of the airline. She wrote about him, “This idiot of a man has no shame bullying a poor man, mocking his insignificance and place in the world…Vasudev may be poor and insignificant for a rich man like you but he has the right to express his grief, pain, and disappointment in whatever context it may be. Remember there is a world beyond this world where we all are equal.” Also Read - Neena Gupta to Akshay Kumar: 6 Bollywood Celebs Who Suffered Sexual Abuse And Spoke About it

She added in another story, “All so-called Indians who are cheering this bully for making fun of a poor man, remember this is exactly why you all are a big ‘bojh’ (burden) on this overpopulated country.” The story remained on Kangana’s page for more than two hours before she deleted it.

Check out Kangana’s deleted post below:

Kangana deleted both stories within 2 hours. However, netizens were quick to take screenshots of the post which led to the actress’ brutal trolling on Twitter.

Check out some of netizen’s reaction on Kangana’s goof-up below:

@AhadunAhad11111 @zoo_bear Kangana has posted in her Instagram story that the CEO of Qatar has mocked the sanghi Vasudev 😂😂 see below 😆😆

I thought her to be intelligent! She is after all a bimbo sanghi! 😜😜#KanganaRanaut #Qatar #QatarAirways pic.twitter.com/dPZ4u4WioZ — siddipiddi (@Sadz57633256) June 8, 2022

That’s why it’s said better not poke your nose on everything. 🤣🤐#KanganaRanaut — RC. (@rajneeshchuni) June 8, 2022

When you get Padma Shri by bootlicking 😭😭#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/Qynho016rZ — Pulkit Moonat (@am_pulkit) June 8, 2022



The clip, which is now viral on social media, was made in response to a Twitter user “Vashudev” who had recorded himself appealing to Indians to boycott Qatar Airways following the massive diplomatic blowback India received for two BJP leaders’ derogatory remarks toward Prophet Muhammad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was recently seen in the film Dhaakad and now she has Tejas and Emergency in her pipeline.