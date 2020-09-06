Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in a derogatory statement, abused Kangana Ranaut and threatened to insult her father after the actor’s tweet comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir went viral. While talking to News Nation, Raut called the actor a ‘haramkhor ladki’ and drew the ire of many social media users including celebs like Dia Mirza. Kangana, too, took to Twitter to express her concern after his disrespectful remark. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Decides to Come Back to Mumbai on September 9: Kisi Ke Baap Mein Himmat Hai Toh Rok Le

Kangana said, "In 2008 Movie Mafia declared me a Psycho, in 2016 they called me a Witch and Stalker in 2020 Maharashtra Minister publicity gave me the title of Haramkhor Ladki, because I said after a murder I feel unsafe in Mumbai, where are INTOLERANCE debate warriors?" (sic)

This all started with Kangana initially accusing the Commissioner of Mumbai Police of allegedly liking a derogatory tweet against her a few days back after which a statement was issued from the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police denying the allegations. This irked Kangana who said that she doesn’t feel safe in a city where the police are lying and encouraging disrespect for a woman on social media. In lieu, Raut, and later even Home Minister of Maharashtra – Anil Deshmukh, followed by many other leaders, asked the actor to not come back to Mumbai.

Kangana then launched another tweet and said that Mumbai feels like PoK. The statement wasn’t just highly criticised, but it led many other political leaders to jump into the controversy with Raut saying that the actor has insulted the freedom fighters of Maharashtra and the essence of the state established by Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61. Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language. https://t.co/6uY3AObCcw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 5, 2020

On Saturday, a video surfaced on Twitter in which the Shiv Sena leader was seen using derogatory language against Kangana. Condemning the language, Dia tweeted, “Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61. Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language.” (sic)

