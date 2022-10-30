Kangana Ranaut Calls Bollywood Anti-National: Kangana Ranaut never minces words when it comes to her unabashed views and fiery statements. The actor known for her outspokenness once again took potshots at Bollywood and Aamir Khan at India Today Conclave recently. After calling out Aamir for his ‘intolerance’ remark and indicating her interest to join politics, Kangana slammed Bollywood for ridiculing Indian values. According to the Dhaakad actor, B-town filmmakers have for long shown India and its culture in negative light through the cinematic medium. As per Kangana, a certain section in Bollywood is ‘anti-national’ while she called herself a ‘nationalist’.

KANGANA RANAUT MENTIONS SEXISM AND PAY PARITY IN BOLLYWOOD

The actor was quoted saying, “The conventional Bollywood always has distanced itself from its roots and always ridiculed our values or a particular section. My fight against this has been ongoing since decade. Whether I have spoken about sexism in item numbers or equal pay parity for all. There is a section who works for making money, while a new segment has emerged out of national awakening that focuses on storytelling related to the downtrodden sections of society. There are films on national unity and integrity or to project our country in a positive way at the global platform.”

KANGANA RANAUT CALLS OUT BOLLYWOOD MAFIA

Kangana further stated, “A lot of movies showed India in the negative light emphasizing on corruption and jugaad. But hard-working honest Indians have rejected this narrative.” She concluded by saying, “Those among Bollywood Mafia who would not stand-up for national anthem have started endorsing nationalism as they are now scared that the brands would disassociate with them. The brands that used to support anti-nationals earlier have understood that people today have gained a new national consciousness. It is a beginning of new age.”

Kangana is currently working on her directorial Emergency where she portrays Indira Gandhi. She will also be seen in Tejas where she plays an Air-Force pilot.

