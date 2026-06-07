Kangana Ranaut calls nursing the ‘most sexualised profession’, questions their foreign-look uniforms

Kangana Ranaut's comments on nursing uniforms and public perception have ignited conversations online, drawing attention to how certain professions are viewed and represented across cultures and generations.

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Kangana Ranaut questions outdated nurse uniforms (PC: Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut has once again drawn attention with her strong comments on society’s perception of healthcare workers, especially nurses. The actor-politician spoke ahead of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is inspired by real-life events from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film focuses on hospital staff including nurses and ward boys, who worked under extreme pressure during the crisis. While promoting the project, Kangana highlighted how nurses are often overlooked despite their essential role in the healthcare system. Her remarks about the profession being “sexualised” have triggered discussion online, with many debating her perspective on respect, uniforms and workplace dignity.

Why did Kangana Ranaut speak about nurses?

Speaking to ANI, Kangana said she hopes Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata encourages audiences to rethink how they view the nursing profession and develop greater respect for healthcare workers who often work behind the scenes. She said, “Badlaav hona chahiye logon ke joh bhaav hai unke liye usme badlaav hona chahiye… I think it is the most sexualised profession. They are underpaid, they are overworked, and they are most sexualised.”

Kangana further explained that nurses are frequently denied the dignity and recognition they deserve despite carrying out some of the most important responsibilities in hospitals. According to her, they perform countless duties that often go unnoticed by the public.

What did Kangana say about nurses’ work and respect?

Kangana said nurses handle a wide range of responsibilities inside hospitals, from patient care and assistance to supporting medical teams in daily operations. She stressed that their contribution is often underestimated and underappreciated. She added that if the film manages to change people’s perception of nurses, even briefly, it would be a meaningful outcome. According to her, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata aims to bring attention to the emotional and physical efforts of healthcare workers who continued their duties even during life-threatening situations like the 26/11 attacks.

What did she say about nursing uniforms?

Another part of Kangana’s comments that sparked discussion was her view on nursing uniforms. She said the dress code followed by nurses still reflects British-era influence and continues to shape how the profession is perceived.

Kangana pointed out that while doctors often have flexible dress options, nurses are expected to follow a strict uniform code regardless of weather conditions or working environment. She also mentioned that this traditional uniform sometimes gives what she described as a “foreign look.” At the same time, she clarified that this was her personal opinion and emphasised that the focus of the film remains on dignity and service rather than appearance or aesthetics.

What is Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata about?

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is based on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and focuses on the bravery of hospital staff who continued their duties during the crisis. The film highlights nurses, ward boys and other healthcare workers who became unsung heroes during the tragic events.

Kangana plays a staff nurse in the film, portraying the emotional and professional challenges faced by frontline medical workers. The cast also includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.