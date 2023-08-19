Home

Kangana Ranaut Calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘Living God’; Says He Never Fakes Success

Kangana Ranaut penned an appreciation post for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In her Instagram Stories, the actress called him “the most genuine and indulgent artist in the film industry.”

Kangana Ranaut praises Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kangana Ranaut is known for using social media to share her candid opinion about the entertainment industry. Most recently, in the Stories section of her Instagram handle, the Queen star penned an appreciation post for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Kangana also admitted through her post that she has turned down multiple offers by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house.

Kangana Ranaut added that even though she rejected his work offers, whenever she visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s home to meet and chat, he ‘sits before her like a living God’.

Kangana Ranaut Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘Never Fakes Success’

Kangana Ranau wrote in her first post, “I deeply admire Shri Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an artist, he never fakes success or glory… He is the most genuine and indulgent artist living in the film industry right now… Nobody that I know who is so helplessly in love with the magic of cinema and so driven by his passion… Above all he minds his business, intense creativity and rare integrity… He is a living legend … I just love Sanjay sir… love (red heart emoji).”

Kangana Ranaut Calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali A ‘Living God’

Kangana Ranaut posted another Instagram story and called Sanjay Leela Bhansali a ‘living God.’ “Over the years there were songs/roles that were offered to me by SLB productions, for some or the other reason I couldn’t do them, still today if I want to see him or go to his house just to chat with him, he sits before me like a living God smiling gently, showering kindness and admiration through his eyes, man of few words SLB ji is simply wonderful.”

Kangana Ranaut On Not Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Refreshing your memory, back in 2020, Kangana Ranaut told Pinkvilla that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had asked her to do a song in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. She said that the director wanted to get a sense of her as an artist but they did not get an opportunity and the proposed song did not work out.

Kangana Ranaut’s Professional Commitments

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be a part of many thrilling movies such as Emergency, Tejas, and Chandramukhi 2.

