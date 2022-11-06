Kangana Ranaut Calls Twitter The ‘Best Social Media Platform’, Says ‘It’s Intellectually, Ideologically Motivated’

Kangana Ranaut Praises Twitter: Kangana Ranaut recently heaped praise on micro-blogging site Twitter by calling it the ‘best social media platform’. The actor whose Twitter account was suspended due to the company guidelines with regard to her political views also gave her views on the new verification process. The Emergency director-actor has been posting about her views on Jack Dorsey and Parag Aggarwal’s exit on her Instagram stories. Known for her fiery and unfiltered opinions the actor always gets into controversies due to her no-holds-barred persona. Kangana was earlier also got into legal trouble due to her statements on certain Bollywood celebrities and politicians.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S INSTAGRAM STORIES ON NEW TWITTER POLICIES:

KANGANA RANAUT PRAISES TWITTER

The actor took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it is intellectually / ideologically motivated not about looks or lifestyle, I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don’t have an authentic existence, for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life… Everyone who has an Aadhar card must get varied simple as that ( cont).” She further added, “Also paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help it build its integrity, there are no free lunches in this world, have you ever thought all these platforms that you access freely how do they sustain themselves? They don’t just sell data, they make you a part of them, influence you and then sell you (your voice/consciousness) every single minute of the day, and that’s why there is no free will is such platforms, so it’s not a bad idea to try to build a self-sustaining SM (social media) platform… It is easy to arm twist a bankrupt company even if it intends to hold a high value system sooner or later it will have a price tag…”

Kangana will next be seen in former Indian Prime Minister Late Indira Gandhi’s biopic Emergency. She will also portray an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas.

