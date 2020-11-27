Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on 7th & 9th Sept, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent. HC has also ordered that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition. Bombay High Court says the valuer will submit a report to the court after which it will pass an order on compensation to Kangana Ranaut. Court also asks the actor to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Granted Interim Protection From Arrest, To Appear Before Mumbai Police on Jan 8

#NewsAlert | Everyone respects the court and a valuer will be appointed. Let the full order of court come, then we will talk: Congress’s Charan S Sapra (@Charanssapra) tells @snehamordani over Bombay HC’s verdict on Kangana Ranaut’s office demolition case. pic.twitter.com/ORdYq0gC1l — CNN News18 (@CNNnews18) November 27, 2020