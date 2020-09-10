Kangana Ranaut’s plea against the demolition of her office in Mumbai’s Pali Hill adjourned till September 22 by the Bombay High Court. The HC on Wednesday stayed the demolition process initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for illegal construction at the actor’s bungalow and sought to know how the civic body entered the property when the owner was not present. The BMC had filed its reply and Kangana’s lawyer has sought time to respond to the affidavit. Also Read - After 'Safety Violation' by Media on Flight With Kangana Onboard, DGCA Seeks Report From IndiGo Airlines

The BMC told the Bombay High Court that the records showed Kangana Ranaut had been carrying out substantial alterations in Bandra property ‘contrary to sanctioned plan’ and its action of demolition was justified and was without any ‘malafide’. News channel Times Now had accessed the order copy of Bombay High Court. The copy stated that “BMC seems to have woken up now. Demolition drive is not bonafide. Kangana Ranaut did not get enough time to respond”. Also Read - Your Govt is Harassing Women: Kangana Ranaut to Sonia Gandhi After Demolition of Her Office by Shiv Sena-Led BMC

The war of words started between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The war broke out over the actor’s PoK statement which has now created a huge uproar for the freedom of speech in India and it has now taken political turns. Also Read - 'You Didn’t Demolish Dawood’s House But Razed Kangana's Office': Devendra Fadnavis Hits Out at Shiv Sena

Reacting to the same, Sanjay Raut said the demolition was a matter of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Shiv Sena was not concerned with it. Talking to media, Raut said, “Demolition at Kangana Ranaut’s office is the matter of BMC and it doesn’t concern Shiv Sena. You should talk to the BMC commissioner or Mayor regarding the matter.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut reaches her office at Pali Hill where the BMC demolished a part of her office. The Republic TV report says that the Queen actor got emotional and started crying after seeing her property. She left the place in 10 minutes after checking each and everything.

Maharashtra: Actor Kangana Ranaut arrives at her office in Mumbai, where demolition work was carried out by BMC, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/cvOMuI8wXa — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

The reports suggest that Kangana will leave Mumbai on September 14.