Kangana Ranaut celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Aksht, shares glimpse of celebration – See pics

Kangana Ranaut marked Raksha Bandhan with her brother Aksht Ranaut and family. The actress shared a series of pictures from the celebrations along with a heartfelt message.

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Kangana Ranaut celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Aksht Ranaut (PC: Instagram)

Raksha Bandhan is all about family, traditions, and those moments that make the festival special. Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut celebrated the occasion with her brother Aksht Ranaut and shared a glimpse of the celebrations with her followers. From traditional rituals to warm family moments, Kangana’s social media post offered a peek into how she spent the festival this year. Along with the pictures, the actress also penned a heartfelt note for her brother, wishing him happiness, good health and prosperity.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother

Kangana Ranaut celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2026 with her brother Aksht Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel. The actress took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures from the family celebration, giving fans a glimpse of the festive atmosphere at home.

The pictures also captured some more relaxed moments between the siblings. Kangana and Aksht were seen smiling and sharing a light-hearted moment before posing for photographs. The actress also gave her followers a closer look at the puja thali prepared for the ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut shares heartfelt Raksha Bandhan note

Along with the pictures, Kangana Ranaut shared an emotional message for Aksht. Her note centred on the love and protection that Raksha Bandhan represents, while also reflecting her wishes for her brother and his family. Kangana prayed for Aksht’s health, happiness, and prosperity and expressed her hope that their bond would remain strong. She also spoke about family responsibilities and wished well for his married life and children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

She wrote, “Mere payaare Bhai Main Ishwar se prarthna karti hoon ki yeh prem ka bandhan jo maine tumhare haath pe bandha hai yeh sada tumhari Raksha kare, tum hamare Mata Pita ki seva karo, kul ki garima badhao, patni ka sada kalyan karo, santan ki hamesha raksha karo, aur sada jeevan se santusht raho. Mere pyaare Bhai main sada tumhein swasth aur samriddh dekhu, mere liye tum mere mata pita ki he chavi ho tumhara prem aur sanrakshan mujhe sada mile.”

The actress also extended her Raksha Bandhan 2026 wishes to all brothers and sisters celebrating the festival.