After several Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, among many others, Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut has too become a cook and has been channeling her inner chef during self-quarantine amid the nation-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared photos of Kangana in which the actor can be seen baking some yummy cupcakes. The photos have been breaking the Internet and fans are asking for the recipe. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Spends Time With Family, Plays Cards in Picturesque Location

Sharing Kangana’s photo on her official Twitter handle, her sister Rangoli wrote, “New baker in town, she has been meaning to learn baking from me but today we did it, she successfully made soft and delicious cup cakes from scratch, we used white butter + home made cheese for icing ….” Also Read - COVID-19 Lockdown: Kangana Ranaut Sheds 5 kgs of Weight put on For Thalaivi Movie- Watch Workout Video

Although Kangana Ranaut is not on any social media platform, her sister Rangoli keeps her fans updated by sharing adorable photos as well as videos of the Manikarnika actor.

She recently shared a photo of Kangana Ranaut playing outdoor card games with her family at her Manali home and the photo had gone viral on the Internet. Sharing the photo, Rangoli wrote, “Trying to play cards, who thought one day Papa who never let our brother play cards will himself teach us rules of the game! Too much fun.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Ashwini Tiwari Iyer’s Panga, will be next seen in Thalaivi, which is a biopic on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.