Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Cheers for Co-Star Ankita Lokhande to Win Bigg Boss 17, Says ‘I Hope My Friend…’

Kangana Ranaut Cheers for Co-Star Ankita Lokhande to Win Bigg Boss 17, Says ‘I Hope My Friend…’

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut, on her Instagram expressed her views on how she felt about Vicky Jain 's mother commenting, that Ankita Lokhande must not win the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Kangana Ranaut wants Ankita Lokhande to lift Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: As the reality show inches closer to the finale, the reality show took an unexpected turn by inviting the mothers of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut also expressed her views on the reality show. The actor shared an Instagram story where she wrote a letter to Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law, stating that the media had attempted to write a false story to split apart the family, while Ankita intends to win the reality show.

Trending Now

Kangana Ranaut Wants Akita Lokhande To Win Bigg Boss 17

The Manikarnika star, shared a short clip of Vicky’s mother’s conversation before she entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. She was also seen making statements about, why her daughter-in-law (Ankita Lokhande) should not win the Bigg Boss trophy. In the short clip, Kangana captioned the story, “Media doing their best to break the family, they won’t show you how @lokhandeankita’s saasuma (mother-in-law) rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end (sic).”

You may like to read

Ranaut further added, “Ha ha too cute aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever, I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage (sic).”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Story:

Vandana Lokhande Asks Her Daughter To Control Her Words

In the previous episode, Ankita wept when she met her mother on the show. Vicky was also spotted seeking blessings from her mother-in-law. She was seen giving relationship advice to the couple. Vandana Lokhande said that You (Ankita and Vicky) are made for each other. Later in the video, Vicky Jain’s mother was seen privately talking to her daughter-in-law. There seemed to be a rough patch between Ankita Lokhande and her mother-in-law!

During the conversation, Vicky’s mother questioned Ankita’s parents if they behaved similarly. Ankita got furious after hearing her talking to her mother-in-law. She said, “My father is no more. Why are you bringing my family into this matter? (sic)”

Ankita Lokhande’s Equation With Vicky Jain

Bollywood diva Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The couple entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October. Ever since then, the duo made the headlines and frequently engaged in heated arguments. Ankita and Vicky had been often intervened by the host of the show Salman Khan. During the recent events, netizens were taken aback when the duo were seen indicating the subject of divorce.

What are your thoughts on Ankita’s equation with Vicky’s mother-in-law? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.