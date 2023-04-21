Home

Kangana Ranaut Clarifies on ‘Dalai Lama’ Meme as Buddhists Protest Outside Her Office

Kangana Ranaut recently clarified on her 'Dalai Lama' meme as Buddhists protested outside her Pali Hill office.

Kangana Ranaut Clarifies on ‘Dalai Lama’ Meme: Kangana Ranaut, known for her controversial statements and social media posts, recently faced the ire of the Buddhist community. The actor had shared a meme cartoon on her social media handle featuring the 14th Dalai Lama and US President Joe Biden. Kangana’s post was with reference to the recent controversy involving the Buddhist spiritual leader and a young boy. The Emergency actor has earlier also spoken up on socio-political issues due to which several activists and celebs have targeted her in the past. Some people from the Buddhist community protested outside Kangana’s house. She shared the video from inside her house and tried to clarify by saying that she believes in the teachings of Dalai Lama.

KANGANA RANAUT CLARIFIES ABOUT HER REMARK ON DALAI LAMA

Kangana, while sharing the video in her Instagram stories captioned her post as “A group of Buddhist people doing Dharna outside my house in Pali Hill, I didn’t mean to hurt anyone, it was a harmless joke about Biden being friends with Dalai Lama…please don’t misunderstand my intentions,” adding folded hands emoji. She further added “I do believe in Buddha’s teachings and his holiness 14th Dalai Lama has spent his whole life in public service…I hold nothing against anyone… don’t stand in the harsh heat. Please go home.” The Buddhist leader’s video had recently gone viral on social media in which he was seen asking a boy to suck his tongue. Kangana took a sly dig at the controversy by sharing a meme on social media in which Dalai Lama was seen with his tongue out along with the US president Joe Biden. She captioned her post as “Hmmm dono ko same bimari hai, definitely dono ke dosti ho sakti hai (Both suffer from the same illness, definitely they can be friends).”

KANGANA RANAUT CALLED AAMIR KHAN HER FRIEND AND MENTOR

Kangana had recently opened up on her past equation with Aamir Khan and how their friendship changed after Hrithik Roshan filed a legal case against her. She shared her throwback video with Aamir and called him her mentor. She captioned her post as “Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend… jaane kahan gaye woh din (where have those good old times gone?) (sic).” The actor also confessed “One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear – it was one woman against entire industry (sic).”

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. The other movies Kangana has added to her pipeline are Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Sita-The Incarnation, and the Noti Binodini biopic.

