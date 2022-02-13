Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her mind and often sharing her controversial opinions on public forums. Kangana, who is embroiled in a public spat with Karan Johar and actress Deepika Padukone, took to Instagram to pen a note on Shakun Batra-directorial Gehraiyaan. Taking a dig at Karan Johar’s film, Kangana compared it to pornography and said ‘no amount of skin show can save it.’Also Read - Dharma Productions' Instagram Account Accidentally Posts Negative Review For Gehraiyaan, Fans Ask 'Who Did This?'

Kangana wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance … in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls … bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can _ save it … it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it).” Check out her story below: Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s 4 AM Yoga Training is All About Laughs And Positive Energy

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has criticised Gehraiyaan. Earlier this month, at the launch of her new reality show Lock Upp, Ranaut had lost her cool at a journalist who asked her about an influencer shaming Deepika’s ‘hairlines and necklines’. “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down,” she said. Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals His Uncle's Reaction On Kissing Deepika | 'Did Your Lips Touch?'

When the journalist denied promoting Gehraiyaan by asking such a question, Kangana further said, “Of course, you named the film. You are also naming a film which is coming. Obviously, you are being planted by the PRs of the said film. Arre yaar, hum itne bhi toh naadaan nahi hai na (I am not so naive). Do it outside, I will engage with you for 45 minutes.”

What do you think of Kangana’s comments?