Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared a video of spiritual guru Sadhguru, who can be seen talking about not banning firecrackers while recalling his childhood memories of Diwali.

Sadhguru wrote in the caption, “Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for three days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers. -Sg.”

Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers. -Sg #Diwali #DontBanCrackers pic.twitter.com/isrSZCQAec — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) November 3, 2021

Backing Sadhguru on his comments against the cracker ban, Kangana said, “Perfect answer to all Diwali environment activists. Walk to your office don’t use cars for three days”.

In another Instagram story, she also hailed Sadhguru by writing, “He is the man who caused world record of green cover by planting millions of trees”.

Kangana’s latest comments triggered outrage on social media, with many users slamming her for the statement on firecracker ban and supporting Sadhguru. Here are some of the tweets:

#KanganaRanaut please atleast smoke good stuff , your insta stories clearly showing you are something cheap . — hariprasad (@Hari2tweets) November 3, 2021

