Kangana Ranaut criticised Kriti Sanon’s outfit, now her old National Award look in off-shoulder gown sparks debate

Kangana Ranaut’s old National Award Ceremony look in offshoulder gown sparks fresh debate after Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan ad controversy.

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Kangana Ranaut vs Kriti Sanon (PC-Instagram)

An old video of Kangana Ranaut receiving her National Film Award has resurfaced online, days after she criticised Kriti Sanon’s outfit in a controversial Raksha Bandhan advertisement. The resurfaced clip has sparked a fresh debate on social media about Kangana’s views on women’s clothing and on what is considered appropriate attire for culturally significant occasions.

The video is from the 63rd National Film Awards, where Kangana received the Best Actress award for Tanu Weds Manu Returns from then-President Pranab Mukherjee. At the ceremony, the actor wore a pastel pink off-shoulder gown designed by Beirut-based Lebanese designer Georges Chakra.

The old visuals started circulating after Kangana criticised Kriti’s styling in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement, which has since been pulled. Social media users began sharing side-by-side pictures of the two actors receiving their National Awards and questioned Kangana’s comments about how women should dress on culturally significant occasions.

One user wrote, “The self-proclaimed goddess of wisdom on culture and attire, Kangana Ranaut, needs to look inward first.”

The post was in response to Kangana’s criticism of Kriti’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement and her comments after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi defended Kriti’s freedom to choose what she wears.

Another user shared pictures of the two actors receiving their National Awards and wrote, “Kriti Sanon vs Kangana Ranaut. Look and compare their dressing culture in front of Hon’ble President of India while receiving the National Awards.”

SHE CALLED A RAKHI AD “CREEPY.” HER OWN PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO IS STILL ONLINE. Same Honour. Same Rashtrapati Bhavan Stage. Two Different Rules.#KanganaRanaut took the National Award from the President in a Strapless Western Gown. No Saree. No Lecture. Applause. Kriti Sanon took… pic.twitter.com/eslMlMJEPf — তন্ময় l T͞anmoy l (@tanmoyofc) August 26, 2026

Oyee @grok , Give Kangana Ranaut a National Award ceremony-style attire, and dress Kriti Sanon in a beautiful traditional outfit related to Raksha Bandhan. pic.twitter.com/XEa7k0ZFH8 — Cricketplusmeme (@cricketplusmeme) August 27, 2026



Another social media user commented, “National awards are not festivals”.

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism of Kangana. A section of social media users defended her by pointing out the difference between an award ceremony and a religious festival.

One user wrote, “Bhai look at her dress n what kriti was wearing…look at the event….bhai ceremony n hindu festival me farak jano …chu log haha”.

Another supported the argument that clothing should not be blamed for inappropriate behaviour, writing, “Yess I agree like is desh mai na logo ki najar esi hai clothes is not the problem but the mentality people carry is the problem but no one will justify that toh they directly blame the women what an irony”.

People trolling Kangana Ranaut over her National Award outfit clearly don’t know the official protocol. Rashtrapati Bhavan allows formal Western wear. A gown is elegant, dignified, and perfectly legal for a presidential ceremony. Stop finding excuses to hate. #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/MQmXw5YJ4I — Ishita Khinchi (@itshitaaaaaa) August 26, 2026



The resurfaced video has therefore added another layer to the ongoing discussion around Kangana’s comments on women’s clothing, cultural traditions and personal choice.