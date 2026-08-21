Kangana Ranaut criticises Sharmila Tagore over Vande Mataram remark, says ‘Hindu Muslim mindset…’

Kangana Ranaut has responded to Sharmila Tagore’s comments on Vande Mataram, disagreeing with the veteran actress over the song’s religious references and interpretation.

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Kangana Ranaut reacts to Vande Mataram remarks (PC: Instagram)

The debate around Vande Mataram has now found its way into Bollywood, with Kangana Ranaut and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore taking different opinions on the national song. Sharmila Tagore recently spoke about the song’s later verses and why they could be difficult for people from different faiths to accept. Her comments did not sit well with Kangana, who has now responded strongly. The actor-politician questioned the way the song was being viewed through a religious lens and shared her own interpretation of its references. Here’s what Kangana Ranaut has said about Sharmila Tagore’s latest comment on Vande Mataram.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sharmila Tagore’s Vande Mataram remarks

Sharmila Tagore recently spoke about Vande Mataram and said that some of its later verses could be difficult for people who believe in one God. She suggested that only the first two stanzas should be retained, as these do not contain the references to Hindu deities that appear later in the song.

Kangana Ranaut strongly disagreed with Tagore’s view. Reacting to the veteran actress’ comments, Kangana said she was “shocked” that Tagore, as an artist, had such a limited interpretation of the song. She also urged her to “come out of the Hindu-Muslim mindset” and look at the song beyond a religious interpretation.

Kangana responded to Sharmila Tagore’s statement by sharing a video of the interview on Instagram Stories and wrote, “I appreciate that Sharmila ji has spoken about her reservation on Vande Mataram, but I am shocked as an artist how can her views on art/poetry can be so limiting and contrived, in any poetry or song words are metaphors, a poet or artist uses all kinds of imaginations draws unbelievable parallels to bring about the desirable effect, Vande Matram is the spirit of freedom struggle Bankim Chandra ji is compelling the nation to awaken the Shakti within, how can you reduce such a great piece of art to mere religious practice.”

She further wrote, “Vivekananda famously said I need youth who are made of iron, bones of steel and veins in which runs thunderbolt, he was not giving weather forecast, he was simply demanding Shakti to rise, please come out of Hindu Muslim mindset even if we believe in one God doctors also call power Shakti, let’s embrace each other like our own, I absolutely love you and don’t mind a crushing hug like you always give me.”

Kangana argued that the references in Vande Mataram should be understood as poetic and artistic expressions rather than as a religious practice. The actor-politician’s comments come amid a wider political debate over the rendition of Vande Mataram. The issue has gained renewed attention after disagreements over which portions of the song should be performed at Congress events.

Sharmila Tagore’s take on song Vande Mataram

Sharmila Tagore’s comments came during the ongoing discussion over the relevance and rendition of Vande Mataram. She explained that while she respects the song, certain portions could raise concerns among people belonging to monotheistic faiths because of references to multiple deities.

Recently while speaking to IANS, the veteran actor said, “My point of view is that there are many religious people who believe in one single God, not many Gods. In Vande Mataram, there is a stanza which says that many Gods are mentioned in Vande Mataram. It is difficult for those who believe in one religion to say, ‘Vande Kali, Vande Durga’. Therefore, if we take all the religious people in India together, the first two stanzas are very good.”

While Tagore raised questions about inclusivity and interpretation, Kangana believes the song should be understood through its artistic and national significance rather than its religious imagery.