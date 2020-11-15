Actor Kangana Ranaut is making headlines these days for all the right reasons. From giving fashion goals to enjoying every function of her brother Aksht. The Bollywood diva is all busy having a gala time at her brother’s wedding. After welcoming her sister-in-law Ritu at home, the family hosted a wedding reception where the actor sizzled in an off-white Sabyasachi saree with a shawl and a Himachali cap. There are a few pictures shared from the official account of Kangana where she has worn a traditional pahadi attire. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's 'Loving Nature is Her Biggest Strength', Rangoli Chandel Writes an Emotional Post For Sister

Sharing multiple pictures of herself and the bride and groom on Twitter, Kangana wrote, “Today for Aksht Ritu’s wedding Dham ( reception) dressed in traditional pahadi attire …” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Looks Regal at Brother's Wedding in Her Multicolour Lehenga by Anuradha Vakil - See Latest Pics

Have a look at the pictures here:

One of her fan pages has shared a dance video of Kangana where she is grooving to Himachali folk song with family members.

Like a sun ray on snowy mountain #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/Qk2K0Lw26B — sher dil v (@BhaktWine) November 15, 2020

Kangana has been sharing all the pictures of her outfit since the day of the wedding festivities. On Diwali, she had shared pictures from her sister-in-law’s arrival at her grandparents’ home. Sharing pictures from andrera ceremony on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Mahalakshmi comes to our homes on Diwali, a goddess is also coming to our house on this day, today our sister-in-law is coming to her house for the first time, this ceremony is called andrera (grihapravesh) #HappyDiwali2020.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

A few days ago, Kangana and Rangoli were seen dancing on a folk song happily amid Aksht’s Mehndi function. The dance was on the tunes of Rajasthani folk music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

On the professional front, Kangana has finished shooting Thalaivi, a biopic on J Jayalalithaa. She has many more films in the pipeline, including Tejas and Dhaakad.

Rnaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga along with.