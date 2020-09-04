Actor Kangana Ranaut who is all over the social media for her controversial tweets was threatened and asked her not to come back to Mumbai. She has now decided to return back to Mumbai on September 9 and said that she will post the time of her landing. She challenges everyone to stop her if anyone can. In her tweet, she has written, “I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's 'Mumbai Feels Like PoK' Tweet Triggers Wide Criticism, Bollywood Celebs Speak



On September 3, Kangana Ranaut accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of threatening her. Kangana posted a tweet “Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut gave actor Kangana Ranaut an open threat and asked her not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

All this started after Kangana Ranaut questioned the integrity of Mumbai Police. Sanjay Raut had slammed Kangana in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana saying that her “treachery” was shamefull. He had written, “We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it.”

Meanwhile, Kangana’s PoK comment has not gone down well with Bollywood actors. Renuka Shahane called out Kangana Ranaut and said that Mumbai was the city where Kangana’s dream of becoming a Bollywood star was fulfilled. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Mumbai Hindustan Hai”.