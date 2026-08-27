Kangana Ranaut defends her ‘bikini’ remark on Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement: “Who is stopping them from wearing anything”

Kangana Ranaut has explained why she criticised Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement, saying the issue was not simply about the actor’s outfit but about how festivals are represented.

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Kangana Ranaut on Kriti Sanon ad row (PC: Instagram)

The debate around Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement is far from over. After Kangana Ranaut criticised the actor’s outfit in the campaign and questioned its suitability for the festival, Kriti responded by defending women’s freedom to choose what they wear. The exchange quickly turned into a larger discussion about fashion, culture and how Indian festivals are portrayed in advertisements. Now, Kangana has addressed the controversy again and explained what she meant by her earlier remarks. This time, she made it clear that, according to her, the conversation was never simply about Kriti or her clothes.

Kangana Ranaut says her comments were about culture, not actor

Speaking about the controversy in an interview with Sudhir Chaudhary, Kangana Ranaut clarified that her remarks were not aimed at Kriti as an individual. She said her concern was about the way a religious and cultural festival was being presented.

According to Kangana, festivals are more than just visual or fashion moments. She argued that Raksha Bandhan has its own traditions and cultural significance, and advertisements around such occasions should reflect that context.

She said “Jis tarah ki filmon mein hum unhe dekhte hain, unhe kaun rok raha hai kuch pehnne se? Kis ne unhe roka hai, kis ko kya padi hai? (We see them in such films; who is stopping them from wearing anything? Who has stopped them? Who really cares?). A woman can wear whatever she wants to wear on Raksha Bandhan.”

“The bralette was a very small part of the bigger issue,” Kangana said, explaining that her criticism was about the larger presentation of the campaign.

Why did Kangana Ranaut criticise Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad?

The controversy began after Kriti Sanon appeared in a Raksha Bandhan jewellery campaign wearing an Indo-Western outfit featuring a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt. The look drew mixed reactions online, with some social media users questioning whether it was appropriate for a traditional festival.

She then questioned the argument that clothing choices should be viewed separately from their cultural context. She said, “How can one have such a foolish way of thinking? The aesthetic expression of any civilisation is its festival.Raksha Bandhan is a religious and civilisational expression. It has its own rules, just as there are rules for worship. But in our culture, there is so much dignity in every relationship, so many traditions, lines and boundaries.”

Kangana Ranaut joined the debate by questioning why a woman would wear what she described as a bikini-style outfit while tying a rakhi to her brother. She also called the advertisement “intentionally creepy” in her criticism.

Kriti Sanon later pushed back against criticism, arguing that a woman’s clothing should not be used to judge her culture or values. Her response brought the conversation back to the question of personal choice and whether traditional celebrations should have a fixed dress code.

Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad was pulled down

The controversy grew further after the jewellery brand behind the campaign withdrew the advertisement following the backlash. The brand said it respected Indian traditions and did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon had also come out in support of the actor, questioning why people were so concerned about what another woman chose to wear. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backed Kriti and said women should be free to decide what they wear, do and where they go.