Kangana Ranaut Defends Oppenheimer Sex Scene, Calls it ‘Bhakti in Raw Form’

Kangana Ranaut recently defended the controversial sex scene Oppenheimer and called it 'bhakti in raw form'.

Kangana Ranaut Defends Oppenheimer Sex Scene: Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken views on cinema, society, culture and politics. The actress who is on a bashing spree as she has been continuously lambasting Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently reviews Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Kangana shared her views about the war-thriller and heaped praise on it calling it ‘cinematic orgasm’. She also confessed that the references to Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu are her favourite scenes. When a netizen quizzed about the controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in the biographical thriller, Kangana explained its relevance in her tweet.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL TWEETS:

Oppenheimer day … what a wonderful film … fine blend of Physics, Politics and History everything that I love !!

If there is something called cinematic orgasm then for me this is it 👍#Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/8h5VutcCy1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2023

Everyone has their own way of showing devotion, being a Jewish person he won’t see Hindu Gods religiously but in the film if he has devotion or influence of anyone that’s Lord Vishu … now that’s also Bhakti in its raw form … — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2023

On the other hand I just loved it, quantum physics, particles are waves and indulging in the forces that keep those waves together, harnessing those universal forces and unleashing Virat roop of Shri Hari Vishnu!! My Jam!! Art is subjective… it’s beyond me how one can’t like… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2023

When the final explosion happens, the deafening silence and blinding fire, we cut to Oppenheimer face and there is a voice over “ And now I am the destroyer of the world … “ it reminded me of Kurukshetra battle when lord Vishnu took Virat roop before Arjuna who was blinded by… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2023

KANGANA RANAUT HAILS BHAGAVAD GITA SCENE IN OPPENHEIMER

Kangana took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Oppenheimer day … what a wonderful film … fine blend of Physics, Politics and History everything that I love !! If there is something called cinematic orgasm then for me this is it #Oppenheimer.” A user asked her, “What about the scene related to Bhagavad Gita? Seems like intentional.” The actress replied and wrote, “Everyone has their own way of showing devotion, being a Jewish person he won’t see Hindu Gods religiously but in the film if he has devotion or influence of anyone that’s Lord Vishu … now that’s also Bhakti in its raw form…” She also opined, “On the other hand I just loved it, quantum physics, particles are waves and indulging in the forces that keep those waves together, harnessing those universal forces and unleashing the Virat roop of Shri Hari Vishnu!! My Jam!! Art is subjective… it’s beyond me how one can’t like things related to Physics, spirituality, science and politics.. but you must be feeling the same way about me … that’s how art is what to do !!”

Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. The actor is also the producer and director, apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. She will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

