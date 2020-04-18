Twitter had suspended Rangoli Chandel’s account after jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali among others reported the account to the authorities for spreading hatred against one community. Now, in a new video message, Rangoli’s sister Kangana Ranaut talked about the entire issue while defending her sister. In an official video released from her Instagram account of her team, Kangana is seen telling all that Farah’s claims of Rangoli talking about Muslim genocide in her tweets are false. The actor also requested the Central government to take action against Twitter and make sure that it doesn’t shut those people from the platform who are talking about their nation and promoting nationalism. Also Read - Complaint Filed Against Babita Phogat, Rangoli Chandel in Maharashtra For Their Tweets on Tablighi Jamaat

Interestingly, in her video message, Kangana introduces Farah as Sussanne Khan's sister. In her tweets earlier, Farah talked about being accused of reporting Rangoli's Twitter account solely because she's Kangana's sister, who alleged that Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne's ex-husband, had an affair with her. Farah mentioned in her statement to Times of India later that she had reported Rangoli's account because she had been 'spreading venom against Muslims' on Twitter.

Kangana also addressed the Babita Phogat controversy in her video. She mentioned that she respects the wrestler and feels that a sportsperson who has made the nation proud should be kept away from the mudslinging, especially when her views are right. She appealed to the Central government to provide security to Babita Phogat saying "Aaj agar Babita ji ko kuch bhi ho jata hai toh koi Rashtravad ke liye awaaz nahi uthegi…' (If something happens to Babita today, no other person will dare to speak of nationalism in the future). Watch the entire video here:

Both Babita and Rangoli commented on Tablighi Jamaat. Earlier, releasing her official statement on the entire issue, Rangoli said she doesn't want to revive her Twitter account. She said she was just acting like a spokesperson for her sister Kangana but now that she's not on Twitter, she's sure her sister who's a huge star will find another way of interacting with the fans.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed in Maharashtra against both Rangoli and Babita for making statements on Tablighi Jamaat. The complaint lodged at City Chowk police station in Aurangabad against them said their tweets were intended to create disharmony among communities.