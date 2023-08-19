Home

Kangana Ranaut recently came forward in defense of Sunny Deol over his viral selfie video with a fan at the airport.

Kangana Ranaut Defends Sunny Deol’s Viral Selfie Video With Fan: Kangana Ranaut, known for calling out nepotism in Bollywood, recently defended Sunny Deol for his viral video with a fan. In the clip, a fan requested the actor for a selfie. As the former was unable to take the selfie, Sunny lost his cool at him. A social media handle shared the video and accused the Gadar 2 actor for being rude. Netizens were divided on their views. While some felt Sunny has become arrogant post Gadar 2 success, others defended him and stated that actors are also humans. Recently, Kangana Ranaut also came forward at the actor defence.

KANGANA RANAUT TWEETS IN SUPPORT OF SUNNY DEOL:

Any one such incidence in isolation can never be an indication of one’s intensions or behaviour, and selfie culture is horrible, people come very close to us we get subjected to all kinds of virals and viruses, love has many languages selfies and hugs are not the only ones 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2023

KANGANA RANAUT DEFENDS SUNNY DEOL AMID CRITICISM OVER SELFIE VIDEO

A Twitter handle named Gabbar Singh had tweeted, “Never seen 1st gen stars ever behave such. It’s always the star-kids who have grown up with fame & privilege who take this love for granted. Be it SRK or Amitabh. Always grateful.” Kangana replied to the tweet and captioned her post as, “Any one such incidence in isolation can never be an indication of one’s intentions or behaviour, and selfie culture is horrible, people come very close to us we get subjected to all kinds of virals and viruses, love has many languages selfies and hugs are not the only ones.” The fan handle replied and opined, “I agree. Only you celebs would know how it feels. But I guess unloading your anger is a choice. Celebs just ignore.” A netizen agreed with the actress and commented, “I agree with you. Leave aside celebrities, even children are not ready to be clicked all the time. So one must always judge the situation, mood and click only when other person is comfortable. In this case maybe Sunny was rushing for his flight, so I wouldn’t judge him.” Another user wrote, “You are right. It must be hard and annoying to have people encroaching on personal space all the time. It can’t be easy to be on the radar of hundreds of eyes all the time on an outing. Life has ups and downs, and it is not possible to always be in a happy mood.”

