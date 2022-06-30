Kangana Ranaut breaks silence after Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation: A night after Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, actor Kangana Ranaut took to social media to discuss the re-birth of democracy and the fall of those who live with arrogance and take advantage of people’s trust.Also Read - Payal Rohtagi to Invite Kangana Ranaut to Her Wedding After The Lock Upp Debacle: 'Let Bygones be Bygones...'

The actor shared a video on Thursday morning and mentioned 'Shiv Sena.' She also referred to her statement two years back where she had sought the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. When the government ordered a bulldozer on her office in Mumbai, she had uploaded a video and said, "Aaj mera ghar tuta hai, kal tera ghamand tutega… (You have broken my home today. Tomorrow, I will see your arrogance being broken)."

What Kangana Ranaut said after Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation as Maharashtra CM

In her latest video after Thackeray's emotional speech and resignation, Kangana said, "2020 me maine kahan tha ki loktantra ek vishwas hai aur satta ke ghamand me aa kar jo is vishwas ko todta hai, uska ghamand todna bhi nishchit hai. Ye shakti hai ek sache charitra ki. Hanuman ji ko Shiva ka 12th avatar maana jata hai. Jab Shiv Sena hi Hanuman Chalisa ko ban kar de, toh unhe toh Shiv bhi nahi bacha sakte. Har Har Mahadev, Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra! (In 2020, I had said that democracy is faith and anyone who attempts to break this faith breaks himself. This is the strength of a true character. Lord Hanuman is considered the 12th avatar of Lord Shiva. Even Shiva himself can't save the Shiv Sena if they ban the Hanuman Chalisa)."

Watch Kangana Ranaut reacting to Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation here:

Kangana Ranaut vs Uddhav Thackeray – how it started

Kangana and Uddhav have been at the loggerheads for a long time now. The actor has been speaking against the former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sanjay Raut, the spokesperson of Shiv Sena. In July 2020, after Kangana tweeted and compared the situation in Maharashtra with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Raut condemned her statement in the media. The verbal tiff led to the BMC riding a bulldozer on Kangana’s office in Bandra which was a newly built property then. This irked Kangana and she reached the Bombay High Court against the BMC.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Resignation Speech

On Wednesday night, ahead of the floor test, Uddhav Thackeray addressed people live on social media and resigned in a Facebook Video. His full statement read: “I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM & as an MLC. I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. Let the rebels who grew politically because of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray get joy and satisfaction from pulling down his son from the post of the Chief Minister. I don’t want to get into the number game. It would be shameful for me to see if even one of my own party colleagues stands against me (sic).”

Your thoughts on Kangana’s statement?