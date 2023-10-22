Home

Kangana Ranaut Distributes Sweets to Paps as She Becomes Proud Bua to Baby Boy – Watch Viral Video

Kangana Ranaut Distributes Sweets to Paps: Kangana Ranaut distributed sweets to paparazzi as they greeted her at the airport. The actress who recently became an aunt to a baby boy had shared a post about her brother and sister-in-law welcoming their first baby. Earlier, Kangana expressed her happiness as she took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with her baby nephew. She captioned her post as, “On this auspicious day today, our family has been blessed with a child. My brother @aksht_ranaut and his wife @ritu_ranaut002 have been blessed with a son. We have named this bright and charming child Ashwatthama Ranaut. All of you bless the new member of our family, we share our immense happiness with all of you. Grateful to you, Ranaut family.”

KANGANA RANAUT LOOKS HAPPY AS SHE OFFERS SWEETS TO PHOTOGRAPHERS:

KANGANA RANAUT DISTRIBUTES SWEETS TO PAPARAZZI

In the viral video from airport, Kangan can be seen feeding sweets to the paparazzi with her own hands. Previously, the Tejas actress had also written a heartfelt post dedicated to her sister-in-law and wrote, “My dear @ritu_ranaut002 it’s been a delight to see you transform from a giggle girl to a sublime woman and now a gentle mother. All my love and blessings for this glorious chapter of your and @aksht_ranaut life. Your happy family makes for a beautiful picture that makes my heart full in a way that I possibly can never describe in words. Love and blessings always. Didi.”

KANGANA RANAUT HELD SPECIAL SCREENING OF TEJAS FOR DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGH:

KANGANA RANAUT MEETS DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATHS SINGH

Kangana conducted a special screening of Teja for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Indian Air Force and IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers. She shared the pictures from meeting the Defence Minister on social media and captioned her post as, “Team Tejas held a special screening for Respected defence minister @rajnathsinghbjp ji and many dignitaries from the Indian Air Force at the Indian Airforce auditorium today evening. It was an enthralling experience to see a film dedicated to the defence forces and our soldiers with so many soldiers and honourable Defence Minister himself.

In a surreal moment after watching the film Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM removed his fighter jet shaped brooch from his jacket and gifted to my director @sarveshmewara This gesture moved us deeply it seemed we have accomplished our mission. We are beyond thrilled can’t wait to bring the film to you all coming Friday 27th October.”

