Amidst the deadly outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, many countries around the world are under lockdown. This, however, has had adversely affected daily-wage earners. Film Employees Federation of South India's (FEFSI UNION) has set up a fund called for this and many south celebrities like Rajinikanth have donated generously for the cause.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has donated Rs five lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India's (FEFSI UNION) relief fund and has also contributed Rs five lakh for the daily wage workers of her upcoming film Thalaivi.

Before the countrywide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, Kangana was on the verge of wrapping up the shoot of the biographical drama Thalaivi. Since the lockdown, all shoots have come to a stop. The forthcoming film is based on the life of actor-turned-politician and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Kangana will be essaying the role of Jayalalithaa in the flick which is directed by Vijay.

Earlier, Kangana had contributed Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and also donated food grains and eatables to daily wage earners amid the coronavirus crisis that has left millions without work and an income. She also defended her sister Rangoli after her account was suspended.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Ashwini Tiwari Iyer’s Panga