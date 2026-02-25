Kangana Ranaut drops strong message on ‘zombies’ and self-worth; actress urges followers to...

Actor and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has once again stirred conversation online, not with a film announcement or political remark, but with a deeply reflective note on personal growth and the importance of choosing the right company. Known for speaking her mind without filters, Kangana took to Instagram to share what she called an unusual moment of “gyan,” offering followers candid advice on ambition, self-worth and emotional awareness.

Her words, sharp yet introspective, quickly caught attention across social media platforms.

Kangana Ranaut advises followers to stay away from negativity

Sharing a detailed message on her Instagram Stories, Kangana began by acknowledging that she does not usually offer life lessons publicly. “I don’t usually give gyan, but just in case you need to read this…1. No matter how smart or successful you are, if you need an upgrade in life, look for those who are smarter than you and sincerely admire them; if possible, seek their company.”

Through this, she emphasised that growth comes from surrounding oneself with people who challenge perspectives and inspire higher thinking. According to her, admiration without insecurity is a powerful catalyst for personal evolution.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

However, it was her second point that sparked the most discussion. “2. Everyone looks normal from the outside, but lots of zombies are roaming around without any ambitions or emotional intelligence. Stay away from those who make you feel apologetic for being successful/gorgeous/kind. There is no shame in not having any friends. Don’t expect extraordinary behaviour from ordinary people.”

Her use of the word “zombies”, referring to individuals she perceives as lacking ambition and emotional depth, led to divided reactions. While some praised her for advocating self-preservation, others debated the tone of her message.

Kangana’s introspective conclusion

Kangana ended her note on a more spiritual and reflective note. “3. Lastly, own your story, don’t see yourself through others’ eyes, look at yourself like you are your own child and now say honestly what you really desire for yourself. Be kind to yourself. There is a reason for your existence; you are meaningful. Hare Krishna.”

The closing lines resonated strongly with her followers, highlighting themes of self-acceptance and inner compassion. The actress has often spoken about resilience and self-belief, especially amid professional and personal controversies.

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film projects

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, where she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film received mixed reviews and recorded a modest box-office performance. She has since resumed work on Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, a project announced in 2024 and described as a tribute to unsung real-life heroes. Shooting reportedly began in early January 2026. Additionally, Kangana is set to reunite with R Madhavan for an untitled psychological thriller, marking their on-screen collaboration after nearly a decade.

Whether through cinema or social commentary, Kangana Ranaut continues to command attention, this time, by urging people to reflect on who they allow into their lives.