Kangana Ranaut latest controversy: A fresh police complaint was filed against actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community by referring to them as 'Khalistani terrorists' in her post on social media a few days back. The complaint was filed at Mumbai's Khar police station by one Amarjit Singh Sandhu who accused Kangana of trying to spread hatred with her statements and show disrespect to a community. Kangana has been booked under Section 295A of the IPC that is about 'deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.'

The complaint comes three days after Kangana's post in her Instagram stories in which she talked about former Prime Minister of the country, Indira Gandhi, and referred to her assassination and the riots that occurred thereafter. The National Award-winning actor referred to Operation Blue Star which was led by Mrs Gandhi and wrote "No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation, she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life (sic)."

Her entire statement read, "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let's not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke niche crush kia tha (The only woman prime minister crushed them under her shoe). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation, she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life. Lekin desh ke tukde nahi hone diye (but didn't let the country disintegrate). Even after decades of her death, aaj bhi uske naam se kaampte hai yeh inko vaisa he guru chahiye (even today, they shiver at her name, they need a teacher like her)… (sic)"

The statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the contentious farm laws that had caused a nationwide protest by the farmers since last year. After the actor wrote in her Instagram stories, the president of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Manjinder Singh Sirsa, led a delegation to meet Maharashtra Home Minister, Dilip Walse Patil to demand a case to be registered against Kangana for 'intentionally' and 'deliberately' portraying farmers protest as the 'Khalistani movement.'

On Monday, the Sikh community protested outside the actor’s Khar bungalow in Mumbai demanding police action against her for allegedly disrespecting the community. This is just yet another statement made by the actor who was recently awarded a Padma Shri by the Modi-led government. Soon after receiving the honour, she attended an event where she made another controversial statement and said what India got in 1947 was alms (bheekh) and the real freedom came in 2014. The comment was understood as referring to Modi becoming PM in 2014 and thereby making the country ‘free’.