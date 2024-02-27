Home

Kangana Ranaut Finally Agrees to Join Politics, Says This is The ‘Right Time’

After months of denying and refusing the idea of entering into politics, actor Kangana Ranaut finally said that this is the 'right time' for her to think about the same.

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut may have finally accepted her entry into politics. Or at least, that’s what her latest statement in the media hints at. The actor was present at an event hosted by a TV channel when she commented on the possibility of entering the political world. She actively participates in political debates and is considered a big supporter of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party. However, she always maintained that she is happy being an actor and voicing her opinion via her social media accounts. Kangana on Monday attended a summit and said ‘this is the right time’ to join politics.

The actor who has forayed into direction and production maintained that she never needed the support of any political party to fight in the industry. She, however, showed her interest in joining politics in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kangana told TV9, “This country has given me so much, I feel deeply responsible to give back. I have always been more of a nationalist and that image has taken over even my very glorious acting career. I do have the awareness that I am deeply loved and appreciated.”

She added that if she finds an opportunity to give back to her country in every way possible, she will never refuse any idea. Kangana referred to the challenges she claims to have faced in the industry and said, “I have literally fought from film sets with political parties. That doesn’t keep me away, it doesn’t take me a seat to do what I want to do for my country. But, if I want to get into politics, I probably think this is the right time (sic).”

The statement comes months after the actor told the media she would contest elections if God permits. “Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge,” she said during her visit to Dwarka temple in Gujarat.

Kangana is now gearing up for her directorial ‘Emergency’ in which she plays the role of the former Prime Minister of India – Indira Gandhi. This is the first film which has been solely directed by the actor, under her own production house – Manikarnika Films. ‘Emergency’ is slated to hit the screens on June 14 this year. Your thoughts on Kangana’s statements?

