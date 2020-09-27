Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut again found herself into trouble after a lawyer filed a complaint against the actor in Karnataka’s Tumkur seeking the registration of a first information report (FIR) for her tweet on farmers opposing the farm bill. Also Read - Karnataka Bandh Today: Farmers Call For a State-wide Shutdown Against State Bills | 10 Points

As per the LiveLaw report, lawyer Ramesh Naik filed the complaint over the Queen actor tweet that reads, “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmer’s bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Floral Salwar Suit With Chiffon Dupatta Can Give You Spring Vibes, See Pics

People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformations about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation 🙂 https://t.co/oAnBTX0Drb Also Read - Karnataka: No-confidence Motion Moved by Congress Against BS Yediyurappa Govt Defeated — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020



As per Bar and Bench, Naik in his FIR stated that Raut’s tweet has a clear intention to injure the people who are opposing the farm fill. He said, “She is giving provocation with intent to cause riots and promote the culture of non-violence in the young minds of society. this posting on twitter account of the accused posted by her may lead to collision between the people of different group believe in different ideology. It seems that the government authorities have turned a blind eye to the same and does not have any established measures or rules and guidelines to control and regulate the same. On the bare perusal of all these content it is more than evident that the government is least bothered and as usual wa

प्रधानमंत्री जी कोई सो रहा हो उसे जगाया जा सकता है, जिसे ग़लतफ़हमी हो उसे समझाया जा सकता है मगर जो सोने की ऐक्टिंग करे, नासमझने की ऐक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ेगा? ये वही आतंकी हैं CAA से एक भी इंसान की सिटिज़ेन्शिप नहीं गयी मगर इन्होंने ख़ून की नदियाँ बहा दी. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020



Naik also said that he had sent an e-mail complaint on September 22 to the Karnataka’s director general of police (DGP) and another senior official regarding the tweet but no action was taken on the same. He has also sought the registration of FIR under the sections 153A, 504, 108 of the IPC against the actor.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers blocked roads, held huge rallies and staged demonstrations in cities and towns across Karnataka on Friday against the farm Bills of the Centre and the Bills the state government has proposed to amend the APMC Act and Land Reforms Act.