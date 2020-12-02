A Punjab-based lawyer has sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly misidentifying an old woman at the farmers protest in the national capital as Bilkis Bano, famously known as the ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’. Advocate Harkam Singh, in the legal notice dated November 30, suggested Ranaut should have authenticated information before posting it on social media and demanded an apology over her tweets, in which she allegedly misidentified the woman. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Blocks Himanshi Khurana on Twitter After She Criticised Her Views on Ongoing Farmer Protests

"I sent a legal notice for a tweet misidentifying Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano with an insinuation that she (Kaur) was available as a hired protestor for Rs 100. The notice gives Ranaut seven days to issue an apology failing which a defamation case will be pursued," Singh told ANI on Wednesday.

Bilkis Bano also corroborated that she was at her home in Shaheen Bagh and was not the one seen in the photo. "It is to inform you that the said lady is not a fake lady," the legal notice said. "Her name is Maninder Kaur and she belongs to village Bahadur Garh".

The notice also said that the Queen actor mocked the farmers’ protest with her tweet. “By tweeting in such a manner, the same also points out that the protest which is being conducted by the farmers, is being conducted by bringing people on rent,” it read.

Ranaut’s tweet alleged that she was available for protests for Rs 100. The actor later deleted her tweet after she was slammed for sharing fake news. Bilkis Dadi was a prominent protester at the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi earlier this year.