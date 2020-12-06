The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday issued a notice to actress Kangana Ranaut for addressing a Punjab elderly woman as a daily-wager. She had compared the octogenarian woman, who belongs to a farmer family, with Bilkis daadi of Shaheen Bagh protest. The notice asked the actor to apologise over her series of tweets otherwise there would be legal action against her. Also Read - On Jayalalithaa's Death Anniversary, Kangana Ranaut Shares Unseen Stills From Thalaivi

The cash-rich SGPC is now headed by Bibi Jagir Kaur, who got elected for the third time last time at the annual meeting of the SGPC general house held inside the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. The SGPC, considered a mini-parliament of Sikh religious affairs, has an annual budget of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.

The SGPC, which has control over Sikh religious affairs, manages gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, including the holiest of Sikh shrines Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

Kangana has been at the receiving end ever since she misidentified Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano with an insinuation that she (Kaur) was available as a hired protestor for Rs 100. The actor later deleted her tweet after she was slammed for sharing fake news. Bilkis Dadi was a prominent protester at the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi earlier this year.

