Actor Kangana Ranaut's mother Asha Ranaut and father Amardeep Ranaut have reacted to the incident that happened yesterday in Mumbai at the actor's office. After hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, her mother spoke to a news channel and revealed that they are glad that people are supporting her. Her mother is happy that Kangana is getting support from different political parties like Karni Sena and BJP.

Kangana's mother Asha Ranaut is proud of her daughter's fight for the truth. Her mother in an interview said that her family had been a Congress supporter for decades but got help from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi, for which they were thankful. Ranauts have announced that they have quit Congress and will join BJP.

Kangana got emotional after she saw the video in her timeline. She retweeted and wrote, "When they broke my office, mom's warning face flashed before my eyes " KAHA THA MAINE" haven't taken her calls ever since, this just flashed on my timeline, pleasantly surprised by her refreshing take on this whole matter #KanganaVsUddhav".

When they broke my office, mom’s warning face flashed before my eyes “ KAHA THA MAINE” haven’t taken her calls ever since, this just flashed on my timeline, pleasantly surprised by her refreshing take on this whole matter #KanganaVsUddhav https://t.co/jHnr46FKfd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

On Wednesday, Asha Ranaut tweeted, “Uddhav Thackeray, today you did not crush my daughter Kangana’s office but the soul of late Bala Saheb ji Thackeray.”

In a related development, the Bombay High Court has adjourned the hearing till September 22. Kangana also faces two police complaints accusing her of using foul language against Mr Thackeray and trying to diminish the character and challenge the dignity of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.