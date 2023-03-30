Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled For Her ‘Westernisation And Torn Clothes’ Remark, Netizens Recall ‘Dhaakad’

Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled For Her ‘Westernisation And Torn Clothes’ Remark, Netizens Recall ‘Dhaakad’

Kangana Ranaut recently got trolled for her 'westernisation and torn Clothes' remark as netizens recalled her wardrobe from 'Dhaakad'.

Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled For Her 'Westernisation And Torn Clothes' Remark, Netizens Recall 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled For Her ‘Torn Clothes’ Remark: Kangana Ranaut never misses an opportunity to call a spade a spade. The actor is known for being unabashed and unfiltered about her socio-political views on public platforms. Kangana is often dragged into controversies due to her outspokenness which has also landed her in many legal troubles as well. She has had social media spats with Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and others in the past. While the Emergency actor identifies as a nationalist, the latter differ with her in terms of ideological perspective. Now, the feisty actor has once again sparked debate as she posted about Riley Gaines, a University of Kentucky graduate and a swimmer spoke against the NCAA and transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. Kangana warned people against ‘Westernisation’ and also mentioned about ‘torn clothes’, referring to ripped outfits in the present-day fashion. A section of users who disagreed with her reminded her of her bold attire in Dhaakad.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL TWEET:

We must stop westernisation of our civilisation, it’s not just torn clothes and hip hop, it runs deeper. In the west every third person is on psychiatric medication, they sabotaged family system, in the name of feminism their women struggling to raise children without any (1/2) https://t.co/IjOmwrdt3i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 30, 2023

You may like to read

KANGANA RANAUT TWEETS AGAINST WESTERNISATION

Kangana had tweeted “We must stop westernisation of our civilisation, it’s not just torn clothes and hip hop, it runs deeper. In the west every third person is on psychiatric medication, they sabotaged family system, in the name of feminism their women struggling to raise children without any (1/2).” She further added “Family/financial support, women don’t want to have children anymore n this new gender drama is becoming a pandemic there. That society is on the verge of collapse, we don’t need to imitate those who meet parents for weekend dinners and make them pay for half the bill. Disgusting.” Her tweets were in reference to the viral clip where Riley Gaines spoke about NCAA’s discrimination and how the female swimmers had to share their locker room with Lia. She called Lia a ’22-year-old male who is fully intact with male genitalia’.

KANGANA RANAUT GETS TROLLED BY NETIZENS FOR HER ‘TORN CLOTHES’ REMARK

Netizens reminded Kangana of her last release Dhaakad where she is wearing western outfits. Some also pointed out that she is tweeting against westernisation on a western platform. A section of trolls also posted her bikini pictures from her photoshoots and movie stills. A user commented “Your last movie showed you as fully westernized, except for your language which remained Indian, but look at your attire in that movie and not even just movie look at your attire during promotion of your Lock Up serial.” Another person wrote “”You are speaking on a ‘Western Platform’ using ‘Western Technology’….” KANGANA RANAUT BACKED PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S STATEMENT ON BOLLYWOOD Recently after Priyanka Chopra’s revelation on being cornered in Bollywood, Kangana had tweeted “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.” She further wrote “Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.” Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. The other movies Kangana has added to her pipeline are Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Sita-The Incarnation, and the Noti Binodini biopic. For more updates on Kangana Ranaut, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.