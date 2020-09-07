Actor Kangana Ranaut who is at loggerheads with Maharashtra Government and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is all set to land Mumbai on September 9 with Y level security. Kangana’s family had requested the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for the actor’s security. On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted Y level security to Kangana Ranaut. Y level security in India means a security detail consisting 11 personnel, including commandos. Also Read - Sanjay Raut Must Apologise For 'Defaming' Gujarat by Calling Ahmedabad 'Mini Pakistan', Says BJP

After getting the security, Kangana took to Twitter to thank Home Minister Amit Shah. She has said, "This is proof that no fascist forces will be able to suppress nationalist voices. I am indebted to Amit Shah, who could have also asked me to visit Mumbai later considering the present situation, but he honoured the words of a daughter of this country. Jai Hind."

The tussle between Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Raut started when Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had warned Kangana against returning to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh. She then took to Twitter and compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). She then said I will come to Mumbai, 'Jiske Baap Mein Himmat Hai Vo Rok Le'. Later on, in a video, Kangana pointed out that Raut called her a 'haramkhor ladki'. She concludes by saying that Sanjay Raut is not Maharashtra and that she has been threatened that if she comes to Mumbai, she will be killed.

She said, “Sanjay Raut ji, you called me ‘haramkhor.’ It shows your mindset…If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I will come to Mumbai on September 9”.