Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has a big heart! She proved it by being a doting sister. Kangana gifted luxurious flats to her sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht and two other cousins in Chandigarh. The diva spent a whopping amount of Rs. 4 crores to buy the four lavish properties for her siblings. A source close to the actress revealed, “Kangana has always been very supportive of her siblings and she has proved it time and again. This time, she has gifted luxurious flats at a very posh locality in Chandigarh. The property is quite close to the airport and it is placed in the high street area of Chandigarh with good malls and restaurants around.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Funny Reaction When Summoned by Mumbai Court in Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: Geedaron Ka Ek Jhund Aur Ek Sherni

The source added that the Manikarnika actor made sure to fulfill her siblings’ dream of having their own house in the city. “Himachal people always dream of owning a house in the city and Kangana has surely made the dream come true for her siblings”. Also Read - Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar: Kangana Ranaut Summoned By Mumbai Magistrate Court

Kangana confirmed the news on Twitter and mentioned: “I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family…. remember happiness multiplies when it’s shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family ❤️” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut is Overwhelmed With Love as Fan Shares Rap Video Titled 'Sherni Kangana' - Watch

It seems like Kangana followed George Clooney’s footsteps. He once gave 14 of his friends 1 million each in cash.

The Dhaakad actor, who is known to b fierce and outspoken on social media, is surely quite protective about her brothers and sister. How can we forget she hosted a lavish and grand wedding for her brother Aksht in Udaipur.

The pictures and videos from the wedding venue were all things dreamy.

Earlier, she even played a perfect interior decorator for Rangoli as she designed her house in Manali. The sisters had shared classy pictures on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has an interesting line up of films. She will be next seen in Thalaivi where she will be playing the role of the late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. She also has Tejas, Dhaakad and the sequel of ‘Manikarnika-The legend of Didda in her kitty.