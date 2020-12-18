Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of her training session for her upcoming film Dhaakad. The intriguing clip features all the action rehearsals. The Queen actor took to Instagram and posted a short clip that showcased the actor indulging in the practice of an action sequence to be shot for her next project. In the clip, Kangana is seen holding a tool, with the help of which the actor swiftly enacts sword fighting. Sporting grey jeggings and a dark green T-shirt, Ranaut looked casual with a high ponytail as she engaged in the intense training session with her trainer. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut Again: Singer Asks Her to 'Keep Ears Wide Open' And Learn About Farmers' Protest

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star also penned a note with the short clip. She wrote, “Action rehearsals for #Dhakaad going on the whole day in Manali, as I swiftly leave the political world of Jaya Maa behind, kick n punch into the world of Agent Agni, breaking bones and pulling out eyeballs, probably my most favourite things to do, LOVE, (with red heart emojis).” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Again Slams Hrithik Roshan After he Transfers Case From Cyber Cell to Crime Branch: Kab Tak Royega Ek Chote Se Affair Keliye

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1,25,340 likes with many fans leaving red heart and fire emoticons.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad has been touted as an out-and-out action entertainer and the first of its kind in the history of Indian cinema. The teaser of the video was released last year that showed Kangana in a fierce avatar. She was seen firing back-to-back blanks from her M4 carbine gun. It seemed powerful and hints at the actor taking on baddies like never before.

Dhaakad was all set to hit the screens during Diwali 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been shifted to 2021.

Besides Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut also has the patriotic film Tejas in the pipeline.