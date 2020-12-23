Actor Kangana Ranaut has always updated her fans with the series of events happening in her life. On Wednesday morning, the Queen actor gave everyone major travel goals in her oh-so-hot red bikini picture. Kangana’s pic is from her Mexico trip when she visited a small island Tulum. After seeing the actor’s throwback beach photo, we all are waiting for the pandemic to get over and then hit the beach in a bikini. While sharing the drool-worthy pic, Kangana wrote, “Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life in Mexico, a beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico ❤️”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wears a 'Phulkari Dupatta', Uses Fashion to Make a Statement About Her Link With Punjab Amid Farmers' Protest

In the pic, Kangana Ranaut can be seen facing the sea and flaunting her backless bikini to the camera. The alluring picturesque view is just unmissable. Also Read - Case Against Kangana Ranaut For Derogatory Remarks on RLSP Chief Upendra Kushwaha

Have a look at Kangana’s bikini pic:



Recently, Kangana had shared her new year plans that she wants to visit Kedarnath to see eight Jyotirlinga. Her post read as, “A few years ago I visited Kashivishwanath ji with my mother, I have seen seven Jyotirlingas, now I want to visit Kedarnath to catch a glimpse of the eight Jyotirlinga in 2021, next year I want to go to Puri Jagannath too, and what about you? (sic).”

On the work front, Kangana has wrapped up the shooting of Thalaivi, a biopic on late Jayalalithaa.