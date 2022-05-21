Kangana Ranaut Hails Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Success, Congratulates Kartik And Kiara For Ending Dry Spell

Kangana Ranaut Hails Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Success: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been receiving accolades from all over. The film has garnered a whopping Rs 14 Crore Nett on its very first day of release, second only to Akshay Kumar’s action cop drama Sooryavanshi. Actor Kangana Ranaut whose action-thriller Dhaakad clashed with Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy lauded the film’s magnanimous success.Also Read - Watch: Kangana Ranaut on Not Doing Item Songs, Endorsing Fairness Creams, And Speaking on National Issues | Exclusive

The actor took to Instagram to congratulate the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on the grand success and also tagged Kartik and Kiara's Instagram handles in her story caption. Kangana wrote, "Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office… congratulations to entire team of the film @kartikaaryan #kiaraaliadvani…"

Kartik went to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on May 20. The actor known for following this ritual for all his films was seen seeking blessings at the Lord Ganesha temple. The horror musical comedy is expected to witness a significant growth at the multiplexes. The single screens, that had a footfall on day one are also likely to pick up on Sunday due to weekend. Kartik had praised his co-star Kiara and opened about their bonding while speaking to ETimes. The actor stated, “Kiara is a great co-star. We bonded really well during the course of the film. It’s been more than 2 years, since we’ve spent time with each other, and I think, that has also helped us in putting our best foot forward.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, besides being the highest opener for Kartik Aaryan, also ended the dry spell at the Hindi box office thus giving boost to the upcoming Hindi releases.

