Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel enjoy a close bond with each other. Chandel is also Kangana's manager and she gets full support from her. On the occasion of Rangoli's birthday today, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a special post and introduced her new family member Gappu, a pup, to everyone. The Queen actor took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself with her sister and the new addition to her family, Gappu Chandel.

The pictures show the two sisters seated on their bed with a beautifully decorated basket having their puppy. " Happy birthday to my one and only, though @rangoli_r_chandel is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here's another addition to her family…. friends meet Gappu Chandel… 💕".

A few days ago, the Bombay High court had announced its decision in Kangana Ranaut’s favor in her fight with BMC, who demolished her property at Pali Hill, Mumbai. After the announcement, Rangoli shared a post on social media and slammed actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker for mocking their demolished house and calling the demolition legal. Rangoli mentioned that she wants to drag them to the court for the same.

Rangoli had captioned the post: “Here’s an important announcement, some people tried to spread misinformation during illegal demolition of our property at Pali hill…. please be ware of such anti social elements … I will keep informing you all about such shameless fellows in future as well !!”

For the unversed, the Bombay High Court had quashed the demolition notice and added that Kangana may take steps to make her property habitable and to regularise the same.