Kangana Ranaut recently heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he made his debut as lyricist for Navratri 'Garbo' song. - Watch

Kangana Ranaut Heaps Praise on PM Narendra Modi’s Navratri ‘Garbo’ Song: Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned the Garbo song for Navratri 2023. The traditional track is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and the lyrics have been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Garba is a Gujarati folk dance which is performed during Navratri (the nine days of festivities dedicated to Goddess Durga’s nine forms as the eternal Shakti – the manifestation of divine energy and infinite reality). Since,the Prime Minister hails from Gujarat, he has captured the essence of folk tradition and devotional beliefs in his debut song as a lyricist. His lyrucs were even hailed by Kangana Ranaut.

KANGANA RANAUT SHARES PM NARENDRA MODI’S GARBO VIDEO:

How beautiful, whether it’s Atal ji’s poems or @narendramodi ji’s songs/poems and story telling, always heart warming to see our tough heroes indulging in the beauty and tenderness of art #Navratri2023 #garba

Very inspiring for all artists 🥰🙏 https://t.co/AaFPo0SwIX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 14, 2023

KANGANA RANAUT PRAISES PM NARENDRA MODI’S ‘GARBO’ LYRICS

Kangana tweeted, “How beautiful, whether it’s Atal Ji’s poems or @narendramodi Ji’s songs/poems and storytelling, always heartwarming to see our tough heroes indulging in the beauty and tenderness of art. Navratri 2023 garba. Very inspiring for all artists”. Dhvani had earlier lauded PM Modi’s lyrics in her tweet and wrote, “Dear @narendramodi Ji, Tanishk Bagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life”. The Prime Minister responded in his tweet post and captioned it as, “Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri….”

PM NARENDRA MODI REACTS AS DHVANI BHANUSHALI LAUDS HIS DEBUT AS A LYRICIST:

Dear @narendramodi Ji, #TanishkBagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life. Watch here – https://t.co/WSYdPImzSJ pic.twitter.com/yoZnhEyzC4 — Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanivinod) October 14, 2023

Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will… https://t.co/WAALGzAfnc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2023

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her upcoming aerial action-thriller Tejas. She is portaying former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The actress is also the producer and director, apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

