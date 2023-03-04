Home

Kangana Ranaut Heaps Praise on Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma on Their Visit to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple: ‘This Power Couple…’

Kangana Ranaut recently lauded Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their visit to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple and called them a 'power couple'.

Kangana Ranaut Heaps Praise on Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Kangana Ranaut, known for her feisty and fearless persona is always spot-on with her opinionated statements. The actor never minces words when it comes to calling a spade a spade. Kangana has also been at loggerheads with Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and Ali Fazal over their differing socio-political views. She was recently in the news due to her friendly rapport with Yami Gautam. Yami had also mimicked Kangana in one of her previous videos and the latter cracked her over the Lost actor’s hidden talent. The Emergency actor also took a sly jibe at Gen Z on her Instagram story and opined that they are too lazy to have sex. Now, in her latest post she has lauded Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma over Mahakaal temple visit.

Kangana shared the photo from their Ujjain temple prayer and captioned her Instagram story as “Such a good example this power couple is setting, not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal (Lord Shiva), but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana. Also, on micro level this increases tourism in the temple/state and over all helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both,” adding a clapping emoji. Virat and Anushka earlier went to the Neem Karoli Baba ashram at Vrindavan along with their daughter Vamika to listen to Satsang (Good accompaniment that leads to spiritual progress and enlightenment). Kangana herself is devoted to spirituality and often goes on pilgrimages.

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. The other movies Kangana has added to her pipeline are Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Sita-The Incarnation, and the Noti Binodini biopic.

