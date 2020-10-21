Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned for interrogation by Mumbai Police in a sedition case. The sisters have been asked to appear before the investigating officer on October 26 and October 27. The First Information Report (FIR) against them was registered following the Bombay High Court order. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Tourism News: Kangana Ranaut Invites Visitors - List of 5 Best Places to Explore

They have been accused of spreading communal hatred, using offensive language and making derogatory comments against Bollywood and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews. The complainant has also alleged that both Kangana and Rangoli have been speaking ill about the media too.

The FIR is based on Munnawaral aka Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed's complaint after which the court directed the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against Kangana and her sister Rangoli. The court has directed that a thorough investigation by an expert is necessary.

The battle between the Sena and Kangana Ranaut escalated after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and claimed that she was scared to live there. The Sena has accused the BJP of fighting proxy through the actor.

Earlier, Tumkuru court in Karnataka ordered FIR to be filed against the Manikarnika actor by lawyer L Ramesh Naik after she slammed protests against centre’s farm law. She called out people protesting against the farm law and tweeted, “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has completed the shoot of Thalaivi. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana has Tejas in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, Dhaakad, an action thriller film. She also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.