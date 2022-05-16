Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Ananya Panday: Actor Kangana Ranaut who never holds back has once again made a dig at a celebrity star kid, and this time she has indirectly targeted Ananya Panday. The actor who has an ongoing feud with filmmaker Karan Johar never misses out on an opportunity to speak about nepotism. During the promotion of her upcoming film Dhakkad, the Queen fame clarified the definition of ‘Bolly-bimbo’ in a viral clip from an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.’Also Read - Farah Khan Reveals Having a Crush on Chunky Panday, Thanks His Wife Bhavna For Marrying The Actor

The host Kapil Sharma inquired Kangana Ranaut about the meaning of 'Bolly-bimbo.' Replying to this, without naming Ananya Panday, the actor said, "Bolly-bimbo who hote haina jo kehte hain, I can touch my tongue to my nose." Kangana Ranaut mimicked Ananya Panday's actions when she appeared on the show last year. In an old video from TKKS, Chunky Panday's daughter touched her nose with her tongue and said, "It's my talent."

Watch Kangana Ranaut mock Ananya Panday indirectly:

Kangana Ranaut has frequently criticized filmmaker Karan Johar and the Bollywood star kids he has promoted. KJo also introduced Ananya in the film Student of the Year 2 also starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in 2019. Ranaut was there promoting her latest movie Dhaakad, along with co-stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi, and director Razneesh Ghai.

