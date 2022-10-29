Kangana To Foray Into Politics: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has hinted at joining politics if an opportunity comes her way to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh. Actor when asked by the host of India Today Conclave whether she would join politics in the future she said, “It would be great if people in Himachal Pradesh would give me a chance to serve.” Kangana made it very clear that she is open to joining politics if the BJP gives her a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Election: Complete List Of Congress Candidates And Their Constituencies

Kangana On Her Political Ambitions

On being asked about her plan to join politics, Kangana Ranaut told AajTak, “Jis tarah ke haalat honge, government chahegi mera participation ho, vo I will be very much open to all kinds of participation.” She further added, “As I said, it would be great if people in Himachal Pradesh would give me a chance to serve. So, definitely, it will be sobhagya ki baat.” She further added that she wants to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh and for that, she is open to all kinds of participation. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Shares a Sensuous Picture In White Lingerie, Creates Controversy With Her Latest Look | Watch Video

The Queen actor also backed the BJP to win in the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. She said, “Himachal Pradesh won’t fall for false promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Freebies won’t work for AAP in Himachal.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Plays 'Noti Binodini,' Courtesan-Turned-Theatre Actress in New Film With Pradeep Sarkar

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Emergency. Kangana will be playing Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film titled Emergency. The actress dropped her first look from the film along with the teaser. The actress informed her followers that the film has gone on the floor.