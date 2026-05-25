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Kangana Ranaut hits back at bodyshamers trolling Aishwarya Rai Bachchans Cannes appearance: She is not here to...

Kangana Ranaut hits back at bodyshamers trolling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes appearance: ‘She is not here to…’

Kangana Ranaut shuts down critics who troll Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes Film Festival 2026 looks, says she is not here to please anyone

Kangana Ranaut and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Pic Collage)

Kangana Ranaut has openly supported Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 caught everyone’s attention. In an Instagram story, Kangana praised Aishwarya and responded strongly to people criticising her look. She said fashion is a personal choice and a way to express oneself, and no woman should dress to please others. Kangana added that Aishwarya looked beautiful and confident, and people should accept seeing older women proudly walking red carpets. Kangana also shared a photo of Aishwarya’s first-day Cannes look, where she wore a custom-designed sculptural gown by Amit Aggarwal.

“Fashion and style is a self-expression, it is one’s own interpretation of life and their attitude, no woman owes anything to anyone, Ash looks great!! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don’t you show what you got?? She is not here to please you, she is glorious, if you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks,” Ranaut wrote.

Aishwarya made a glamorous return to Cannes this year. For her first red carpet appearance, she wore Amit Aggarwal’s special couture outfit called “Luminara,” inspired by the idea of flowing light and movement. Structured wing-like extensions emerging from the shoulders evoke movement and propulsion, while contouring the body with architectural sharpness. Rendered in an abyss blue, the couture piece references cosmic depth and the infinite nature of light travelling through space.

Also Read: Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the spotlight again with fan interaction after red carpet appearance, fans say: ‘No one can…’

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For L’Oreal Paris’ annual “Lights On Women’s Worth” gala, Aishwarya chose a romantic blush pink ensemble by Sophie Couture. Appearing on the French Riviera, the Cannes veteran embraced soft glamour in a custom baby pink gown featuring a heart-shaped fitted silk silhouette paired with a flowing chiffon cape and embellished floral detailing. The couture creation featured a strapless corseted bodice crafted with delicate Fortuny pleating and asymmetrical ruching designed to accentuate the waistline. Swarovski-crystal floral applique in shades of rose gold, copper and deep mauve cascaded elegantly from the bodice to the hips, adding texture and dimension to the pastel-toned outfit. The dramatic gown was completed with a heavily draped satin-silk crepe skirt and a sheer floor-length chiffon cape that extended into a soft trailing train, creating a sweeping red-carpet effect.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in ethereal white couture look at Cannes Film Festival 2026 closing ceremony, fans call her: ‘True pride…’

In another standout moment, Aishwarya made a striking appearance in a bold white ensemble that blended contemporary tailoring with classic Hollywood elegance.

Departing from conventional red carpet gowns, Aishwarya opted for an avant-garde white pantsuit featuring a structured plunging blazer paired with sharply tailored trousers. The monochrome look was elevated with intricate embellishments running along the sides of the outfit, adding texture and detail to the sleek silhouette. The defining element of the ensemble was a dramatic feathered cape that framed her shoulders before flowing into a sweeping train.This year marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 24th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, reinforcing her enduring association with the international event and beauty brand L’Oreal Paris.

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