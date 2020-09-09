The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished Kangana Ranaut‘s Bandra property, Manikarnika Film, the production house office. Now, the BMC is targeting her Bungalow in Khar and has said that it is the ‘illegal structure with illegal alterations made in the flat’. Taking to Twitter, she has hit back at the ‘fancy feminists, Bullywood activists for not supporting her. Also Read - Bombay HC Pulls Up BMC Over Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition, Calls It 'Not Bonafide, Smacking of Malafide'

Fancy feminists, Bullywood activists, candle march groups and award vapsi gang has no comments on what High Court said about open murder of law and order in Maharashtra. Well done, thank you for proving me right always , you all deserve the treatment you get from me 🙂👌 Also Read - Anil Deshmukh Receives Threat Calls After He Orders Probe Against Kangana Ranaut Over Alleged Drug Abuse — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

मैं अपनी मुंबई में हूँ,अपने घर में हूँ मुझपे वार भी हुआ तो पीठ पीछे जब मैं फ़्लाइट में थी,सामने नोटिस देने की या वार करने की हिम्मत नहीं है मेरे दुश्मनों में ये जानकर अच्छा लगा,बहुत लोग मुझे पहुँचाई हुई हानि से दुखी और चिंतित हैं मैं उनके आशीर्वाद और स्नेह की आभारी हूँ 🙏 https://t.co/3YkJdLfO0y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Now that high court has declared it is a clear case of bullying and its done right after I exposed drug racket,questioned shoddy investigations of SSR murder one can see freedom comes with a price, I am paying for mine are you paying for yours? #ShameOnMahaGovt #ShameOnBollywood https://t.co/nTK93Cyv9P — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020



Today they have demolished my house tomorrow it will be yours, governments come and go when you normalise violent suppression of a voice it becomes the norm, today one person being burned at the stake tomorrow it will be jowhar of thousands,wake up now. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020



Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020



My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well,I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right. https://t.co/mMGbFeRztI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020



The BMC Executive Engineer ordered the action after saying he was “satisfied that the (illegal) works were being carried out and the actress had failed to produce the permissions/approvals/sanction for it as per BMC laws”, and warned that the actress could face imprisonment of between one month to one year plus penalties.