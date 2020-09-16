After Urmila Matondkar took a dig at Kangana Ranaut over the on-going drug probe and her statement on Jaya Bachchan’s remark, the Queen actor hit back at the Urmila while speaking to Times Now. She called Urmila’s remark ‘derogatory’ called her a ‘soft porn star who is not known for her acting’. Also Read - Urmila Matondkar Takes Jibe at Kangana Ranaut Over Drug Nexus Probe, Says 'Does She Know Himachal is The Origin of Drugs'

Taking a dig at Rangeela star, Kangana said that she saw a very derogatory interview of Urmila Matondkar today in which she was talking about her and was teasing her throughout the interview. She added, “Pulling faces, making a mockery out of my struggles, and attacking me on the basis of the fact that I’m trying to please BJP for a ticket. Well, one doesn’t have to be a genius to figure for me it isn’t very difficult to get a ticket.”

“Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?”, she said.

Kangana hits out at @UrmilaMatondkar over her remark on ‘BJP ticket’. I don’t have to work much to get a ticket: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/wrlzgr4zB7 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020



Speaking to India Today, Urmila had said, “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state. She further attacked Kangana overexposing the drug nexus and said, “Why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers’ money didn’t give information about the drug nexus to the police?”

“o iota of doubt that Mumbai belongs to everyone. Whoever has loved the city and has given back to the city, it belongs to them As a daughter of the city, I will never tolerate any defamatory remark against it. When you make such comments you are not only insulting the city, but people of the state at large. If one person shouts all the time, doesn’t mean the person is speaking the truth. Some people want to crib all the time and play the victim card and if all that fails, they play the woman card”, she added.

She even spoke about Jaya Bachchan’s statement and Kangana’s attack over the Veteran actor’s statement in the parliament. Urmila said that no person from a cultured family would such things about someone of the stature of Jaya Bachchan. She also said that she does not agree with the action of demolition by the BMC of Kangana’s Pali Hill office.